StockNews.com Downgrades Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) to Buy

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

GBLI stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

