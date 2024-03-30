StockNews.com Downgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of UMH opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -546.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after purchasing an additional 886,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 29.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in UMH Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 82,823 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

