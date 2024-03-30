StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

