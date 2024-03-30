StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.17 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $997,660.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

