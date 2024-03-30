StockNews.com Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.78.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $223.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.