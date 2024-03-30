Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Raised to $17.00 at Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STOK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of STOK opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,615 shares of company stock worth $212,852. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 286,686 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

