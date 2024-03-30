Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 523,907 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.