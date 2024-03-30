Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 222,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $17.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,448. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

