Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,297.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $452,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. 36,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

