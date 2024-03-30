Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $157.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,331,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

