Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.65. 1,848,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

