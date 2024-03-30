Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. 110,619 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

