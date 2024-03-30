Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

