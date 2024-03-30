Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 8,141 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

