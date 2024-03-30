Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 8,249 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 7,002,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440,022. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

