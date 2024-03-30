Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 835 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

