Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $128.58 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 329.83%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

