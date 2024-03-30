Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of STRO opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,860,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 984,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.3% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 598,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

