Suzuki Motor Stock to Split on Monday, April 1st (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Suzuki Motor stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.
About Suzuki Motor
