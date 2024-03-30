Suzuki Motor Stock to Split on Monday, April 1st (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMFFree Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

