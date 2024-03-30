Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVNLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.6294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

