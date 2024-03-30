Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,800 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the February 29th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 164.3 days.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWPFF remained flat at $2.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Swire Properties has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $2.72.
About Swire Properties
