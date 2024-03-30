Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 236,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,581,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

