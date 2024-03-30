Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 1,323 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $777.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $734.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $334.58 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

