Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 1,561 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. 6,587,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,166,076. The stock has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.56. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $89.71 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

