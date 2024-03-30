Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 123,265 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. 178,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,368. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

