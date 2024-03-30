Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 3,086 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

PM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $91.62. 5,311,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

