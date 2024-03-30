Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 407,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,035. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $86.45 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

