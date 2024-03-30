Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $213.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,880. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

