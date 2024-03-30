Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. 5,323,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746,031. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

