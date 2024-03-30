Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $8.84 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

