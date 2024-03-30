Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $756,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,405,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,314. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.