Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 621,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

