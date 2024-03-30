Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 606 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 252,712.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $650.00. 1,163,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,973. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a market capitalization of $182 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $647.51 and its 200-day moving average is $587.75.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

