Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $291,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 227,016 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

