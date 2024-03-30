Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 19,572 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

