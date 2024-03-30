Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $943,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

