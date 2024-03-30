Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 7,774,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,351. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

