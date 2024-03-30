Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.47.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,984. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.