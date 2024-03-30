Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.4 %

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,065. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.95. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 625,114 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 92,396 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,465,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

