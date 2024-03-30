Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,116,000 after buying an additional 259,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $115.30 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

