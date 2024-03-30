Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) PT Set at C$0.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Talon Metals Stock Down 3.6 %
Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. Talon Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.86 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Talon Metals Company Profile
