Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) PT Set at C$0.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Talon Metals Stock Down 3.6 %

Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. Talon Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.86 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.