Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Update

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the February 29th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.41. 1,809,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,823. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

