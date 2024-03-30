Tapestry’s (TPR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.81.

TPR stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

