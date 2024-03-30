Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,428,000 after purchasing an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

