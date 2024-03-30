Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,983,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 1,541,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,831.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 60,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

