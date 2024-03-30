Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $17.78 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

