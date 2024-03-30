TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Performance

TCTM Kids IT Education stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 22,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,829. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59.

TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of adult professional education, and childhood and adolescent quality education services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an education platform that combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

