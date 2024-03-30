TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Performance
TCTM Kids IT Education stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 22,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,829. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TCTM Kids IT Education
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.