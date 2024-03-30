TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Cfra

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.73.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

