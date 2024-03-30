Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 20,284 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.