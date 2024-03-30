Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,810 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,939,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,648. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

